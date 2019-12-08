Billy Lloyd Trembly, 60, of North Platte, died in the beautiful mountain state at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver. His passing on Dec. 6, 2019, was due to a brief fight with cancer and he went peacefully in the arms of his wife, Kim.
Billy was born March 27, 1959, to Chester Lloyd and Dorothy May Ruth (Hasbrouck) Trembly in North Platte, where he grew up. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1978, and then attended Mid-Plains Vocational Technical School, where he became a journeyman electrician.
Billy worked various jobs during his life. He started delivering newspapers while in high school, and then washed trucks at the Tomahawk Truck Stop. He went on to work at Cement Products and Snell Electric, and then hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad as an electrician. He worked until retiring in 2016 with a disability.
In 2003, Billy met Kimberly Ann Martin and the two were married on Sept. 6, 2015, at Harmon Park in Kearney. They lived in North Platte, where Billy enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He even scored a hole-in-one at a golf course in McCook on his dad’s birthday, Aug. 25.
Billy was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. In his free time, he enjoyed his safety meetings, motorcycle riding, doing mechanic work, shooting pool, whittling and working with clay; he was a jack of all trades. He also liked watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Huskers and singing and dancing with his wife. Billy especially liked his dogs, his Harley and his truck with air conditioning.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Dorothy; niece, Jayla Mae Robinson; nephew, Frankie Lloyd Peck; father-in-law, John W. Martin; and his dogs, Ten Gauge and Smokey.
He leaves behind his wife, Kim of North Platte; sons, Taylor (Fabi) Trembly of Hershey and Brady Cooper of Lincoln; daughters, Lyndsy Tridle (Mike Arensdorf) of Sutherland, Tasha Cooper (Josh Huntsman) and Taylor (Noah) Marie Larchick, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Paiton, Presley, Paige, Treyce, Becham, Beto, Julie, Cash, Rykan, Jaxon, Ariyah, Blair, Ashton, Drake, A.G. and a baby on the way; his sisters, Cheryl (Frank Jr.) Peck, Vicki Robinson and Jo (Larry) Naranjo, all of North Platte; mother-in-law, Bea Martin of North Platte; his sidekick, Eric Naranjo; and many other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and before services at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
