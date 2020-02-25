Birkel, Dee Ann

Dee Ann Green Birkel, 80, of Brady, died in her McCullough family home in Brady on Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and cats. She was born March 9, 1939, in Newton, Kansas. Having graduated Brady High School in 1956, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1961. From 1964-70, she taught physical education part-time at Pius X High School in Lincoln, where she is remembered for starting and coaching the Thunderettes girls dance team, which is still active today, over 50 years later. After moving to Muncie, Indiana, in 1970, she joined her husband teaching at Ball State University receiving a Master of Science in Education in 1975, and began her Ball State career as a P.E. instructor in 1977. In 1985, she received the title of assistant professor after completing an additional 46 hours of graduate studies. She was best known for starting the yoga program at Ball State and personally instructed over 6,000 students in her career. It quickly became the most popular and desired class on campus and she was voted Ball State's favorite professor by the student body. Dee Ann was also very active in exercise and health for older adults, having initiated the minors program for Physical Activity for Older Adults. She was an author of the first Hatha Yoga college textbook "Hatha Yoga: Developing the Body, Mind and Inner Self" and the book, "Forever Fit: A Step by Step Guide for the Older Adult." She started the exercise program for Ball State University retirees and gave many, many talks and conference presentations. She wrote for publications too numerous to list during the course of her 24-year teaching career. She and her husband retired together in 2001 and moved to her childhood home in Brady. In 2005, she began her quest to found the Brady Public Library which opened in 2007 and where she served as one of the librarians until 2017. Dee Ann loved helping people and fully embraced a life full of action, caring and giving. Dee Ann will be missed by many, but her memory and actions will live on in the lives of all the people she touched throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam McCullough Green and her father, John Dee Green. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lane Birkel; her four children, Rebecca (Ronald) Hancock of Bettystown, Ireland, Jeffrey (Karla Dinh) Birkel of Peoria, Illinois, Laura (Tom) Desmarais of San Mateo, California, and Mary (Jason) Schneiderman of Portola Valley, California; six grandchildren, Katherine, Matthew, Michael, Andrew, Liam and Finn. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, North Platte, with the Rev. Joshua Brown officiating. Burial will be at the McCullough Family Cemetery, south of Maxwell. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Memorials in Dee Ann's honor are suggested to the Brady Public Library or the Alzheimer's Association.
