Blevins, Lyla

Lyla Frances Blevins, 89, of Gandy, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Belmont Village Senior Living Community in Carol Stream, Illinois, near Chicago. Lyla was born on Oct. 3, 1930, in Logan County to Floyd and Mabel (Dickerson) Fowler. Lyla graduated from Gandy High School in 1947. She had a love of horses and was crowned Burwell Rodeo Queen. On Dec. 8, 1950, she married Donald Allen Blevins at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton. She taught school in a one room schoolhouse northeast of Gandy. She and Don purchased a farm near Gandy in 1953, which became the Lazy DL Ranch, they owned and operated. Lyla was a member of the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday school for over 60 years, served as an elder in the church and was a member of the Mariners. She was very involved in 4-H when the kids were young and enjoyed bowling in leagues in Stapleton. She was supportive of her children's activities and was very creative, enjoying crafts and puzzles and was a Nebraska football fan. Lyla will always be remembered for her dedication to her community, her church and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; nine brothers and sisters; nephews, David Blevins and Dale Miles; and nieces, Ruth Beckius and Esther Fowler. Survivors include her children, Donald (Debbie) Blevins of Norfolk, Dennis (LaVonne) Blevins of Woodland Park, Colorado, and Linda (Adair) Smith of West Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Brooke (Todd) Hartbecke of Sioux Center, Iowa, Traci (Trevor) Summeril of Woodland Park, Melissa Blevins of Kansas City, Stephen (Kinisha) Blevins of Woodland Park, Angela (Chase) Rogers of St. Charles, Illinois, Michael (Chantella) Blevins of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aaron Smith of Cleveland, Ohio, and Adam Smith of West Chicago, Illinois; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Schaeffer of Stapleton; numerous other family members and many friends. Don and Lyla have supported missions faithfully over the years, especially through their granddaughter Melissa (Missy) Blevins who continues to serve full time with OneEleven Global. OneEleven Global is a non-profit mission organization that trains, disciples and sends missionaries throughout five continents. The organization partners with the local church, serves with them, and equips them in prayer and missions to send out laborers who go forth with the good news of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial checks may be made to One Eleven Global. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Stapleton, with Pastor Eric Mockiatis officiating. Burial will follow at Loup Valley Cemetery, near Stapleton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.