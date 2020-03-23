Bohan, Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick Bohan Jr., 61, of North Platte, passed away March 20, 2020 at Great Plains Health. He was born Sept. 21, 1958, to Robert and Dorothy (Ryan) Bohan. Robert grew up in Denver and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in Grand Island. He moved to North Platte and was an electrician apprentice during the building of the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant. In August 1978, Robert hired on the Union Pacific Railroad and became a hump yard maintainer. He married Valarie K. Mueller on July 14, 1984. Robert liked to bicycle, go camping and travel. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Roger and Lorraine Mueller. Survivors include his wife, Valarie of North Platte; children, Jennifer K. (Giovanni) Buchanan of Buford, South Carolina, and Brian Patrick Bohan of North Platte; grandchildren, Rylan Patrick Buchanan and Zoe Lynn Buchanan; sister, Mary Ellen (Rockney) Muir of Alma; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be livedstreamed at Adams & Swanson Facebook page and You Tube. Visitation will be noon - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. There will a public celebration of life service at a later date.
