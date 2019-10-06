Bonita “Bonnie” Smith, 95, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 24, 2019.
Bonnie was born on Nov. 24, 1923, in Colome, South Dakota, to Otho and Myrtle (Stein) Holmes. She grew up in Plainview and met her husband at church in Creighton.
She loved to play piano. Anywhere she lived, she would play at her church or accompany anyone who asked. She and her husband were missionaries in Nigeria from 1951 to 1957. Bonnie’s working career ranged from house parent in Africa to social worker for the State of Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; sister, Marlene Smith and brother-in-law, Ralph Smith; daughter-in-law, Linda Smith; son-in-law, Larry Fricke; and great-grandchild, Willow Taylor.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Rosalee Fricke of Lincoln, Shari (Rick) Harvey of North Platte, Brent (Robin) Smith of Bennet and Becky (Rick) Shafe of Tuscon, Arizona; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Lincoln Berean Church Missions Program or People’s City Mission.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Lincoln Berean Church. Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, where family and friends may meet inside the 36th and O streets gate. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln, is in charge of arrangements.
