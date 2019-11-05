Bonnie June Collins, 84, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, at Linden Court.
Bonnie was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Stapleton to Levi and Mary (Sivits) Cochran.
She graduated with the Stapleton High School Class of 1953, and on June 2, 1953, she married Ernest Collins in North Platte. To this union, three children were born: Dennis, Terry, and Sherry. Bonnie was a devoted wife and mother to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
She was a member of Grace Community Bible Church and was a very active and loving member. She enjoyed gardening with Ernie in her younger days.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Ernie; grandson, Jordan Collins; granddaughter, Mary Cole; siblings, Alice, Betty, Lois, Dorothy, Harold, Bill, Ralph and Jess.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Cathryn) Collins of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Terry (Mary) Collins of North Platte, and Sherry (Kyle) Cole of North Platte; grandchildren, Joshua (Jen) Collins, Ashley Collins, Heidi (Todd) Stark, Nolan Collins, Landon (Jenn) Collins, Curtis (Andrea) Collins, Logan (Hillary) Collins, Baylee (Collin) Mink, Alexis Cole, and Alyssa (Jacob) Simnitt; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Lily Collins, Alicia, Emmy, Easton and Cecilia Collins, Jack and Finn Collins, Addison and Jameson Collins, Augie and Elizabeth Stark, and Virginia Mink; sister, Barbara Alexander of Loup City; sisters-in-law, Marge Cochran, Leva Cochran, Katherine Lewis, all of North Platte; and a brother-in-law, Verlin Collins of Pomona, California.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Grace Community Bible Church with the Rev. Mike Wing officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
