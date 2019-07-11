Bonnie LaRue Thanel, 91, of Brady, passed away July 9, 2019, at her home.
Bonnie was born to Ernest O. and Alvena Martha (Kostman) McClellen on April 13, 1928, on a farm north of Gothenburg. At the age of 4 she and her parents moved to North Platte when her father started working there on the railroad. Bonnie attended Cleveland Grade School and graduated from North Platte High School in 1946.
After graduating from Central Business College in Denver, she married and to this union sons, Alan and Michael Nelson, were born. In 1953, she went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator, and later worked at their district office in North Platte.
Bonnie married William Thanel Jr. on Jan. 9, 1961, and from this marriage was born, William Thanel III, and the family then moved to their farm south of Brady. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Bonnie devoted her life to the care of her family and was very proud of their accomplishments. She treasured being with her grandson, Jayden, and learning of his activities in school and Boy Scouts. She loved animals and enjoyed watching the rabbits, deer and turkeys that ventured near her farm home. She enjoyed traveling by train, dancing, eating out, and working in her home office. She looked forward to spending time at her house in North Platte and loved being with her friends, cousins and her faithful cat, Sylvester.
Survivors include her sons, Alan Nelson of Sacremento, California, Michael (Gina) Nelson of Danville, California, and William (Brenda) Thanel III and their son, Jayden William, all of Derby, Kansas.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest and Alvena McClellen; husband, William Thanel Jr.; and an infant daughter, Lori LaRue Thanel.
Memorials are suggested to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the North Platte Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Arnold Flater officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
