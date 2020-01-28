Bonnie Louise Matson Wurl, 93, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte.
Bonnie was born Feb. 17, 1926, in North Platte. She married Eugene Wurl on Sept. 6, 1947.
Bonnie loved hosting coffee at her house and dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked at Woolworth’s, Tupperware Warehouse and Home Furniture.
She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and two sisters.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Eugene Wurl of North Platte; sons, Terry (Theresa) of Round Rock, Texas, and Doug “Boomer” (Karen Nelson) of North Platte; grandchildren, Kristen (Peter) Bridgeman of Austin, Texas, Erik (Isabel) Wurl of Round Rock, Brock (Emily) Wurl of North Platte, Kylie Bentley of Cedar Park, Tennessee, Jackie (Mike) Goode of Kansas City, Kansas, Tyrell Wurl of Leander, Texas, and Derek (Hannah) Wurl of Lincoln; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The family requests casual attire. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
