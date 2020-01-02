Bonnie Marie Obering, 87, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health.

Bonnie was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Kearney, to August Fred and Marie Isabell (Nunnenkamp) Obering.

She was a bookkeeper for over 30 years and was an electronics tech for a hazard clean up company. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, ceramic painting and reading.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Don Obering.

Survivors include her daughter, Sheryl (Paul) Wasinger; son, Kent Wilson; grandchildren, Heather (Sean) Vrchoticky and Khristie Wilson; six great-grandchildren, Kaelah, Khloe, Gabrielle, Addam, Seth, and Luke; and her beloved kitty, Boots.

Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.

Per her wishes she was cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Obering as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.