Bonnie Marie Obering, 87, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Bonnie was born on Oct. 12, 1932, in Kearney, to August Fred and Marie Isabell (Nunnenkamp) Obering.
She was a bookkeeper for over 30 years and was an electronics tech for a hazard clean up company. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, ceramic painting and reading.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Don Obering.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheryl (Paul) Wasinger; son, Kent Wilson; grandchildren, Heather (Sean) Vrchoticky and Khristie Wilson; six great-grandchildren, Kaelah, Khloe, Gabrielle, Addam, Seth, and Luke; and her beloved kitty, Boots.
Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Per her wishes she was cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.