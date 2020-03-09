Booker, Roy Ervin "Bud"

Roy Ervin "Bud" Booker, 83, of North Platte, passed away March 7, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Roy was born Feb. 22, 1937, to Dean and Mattie (Klinkman) Booker in Callaway. He grew up on a farm outside of Callaway until the family moved into town his freshman year. Roy went on to graduate from Callaway High School in 1955. He worked for Arrow Seed Company, Kansas-Nebraska Gas Company and the Co-op in Arnold until he hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a sheet metal worker until he retired. On Sept. 1, 1957, Roy was united in marriage to Wanda Joyce Harris in Broken Bow and the couple had five children. They lived in various Nebraska communities including Broken Bow, Ansley and Arnold until 1980 when they settled in North Platte with Roy's job on the railroad. Roy attended the North Platte Berean Church, was a past member of the Broken Bow Elks, and served as a volunteer fireman in Broken Bow, Ansley and Arnold. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and bowled in a league. In his later years, Roy liked going out to eat on Sundays and always loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was a great handyman and a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa. Roy was preceded in death by his infant son, Randall Roy Booker; parents, Dean and Mattie; brothers, Glen, Robert and Gerald Booker; and sisters, Marie Booker, Dorothy Morrison and Ruth Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Wanda of North Platte; children, Mike (Paula) Booker of Broken Bow, Greg (Jill) Booker, Rod (Kerri) Booker and Marcie (Mike) Morrell, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Joshua (Lindsey) Booker, Tyler (Lexi) Booker, Morgan (Spencer) Olson, Brittany (Nick) Cox, Landon Booker, Logan Booker, Brandie Booker, Miles Morrell, Mattie Morrell and Melissa McTygue; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Hirsch of North Platte; brothers-in-law, Charles (Kathi) Harris of Littleton, Colorado, and Rex (Jan) Harris of Little Rock, Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Shirley Reiker of North Platte and Kerry (Jim) Slagle of Fairfield, Iowa; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maranatha Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the North Platte Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be at a later date at the Broken Bow Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 14
Book Signing
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
North Platte Berean Church
202 West 8th Street
North Platte, NE 69101
202 West 8th Street
North Platte, NE 69101
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Book Signing begins.
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
North Platte Berean Church
202 West 8th Street
North Platte, NE 69101
202 West 8th Street
North Platte, NE 69101
Guaranteed delivery before Roy's Memorial Service begins.
