Braman, Angela (Silos)

Angela worked at Douglas County Health Department for 38 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and three brothers. Angela is survived by her husband, Boyd Braman; daughters, Raquel Regnier and Bridget (John) West; grandchildren, Darius (Kristina) Regnier, Nathan Corona, Ethan West, Aurora West and Cassius West; siblings, Alec (Sharon) Silos of Denver, Colorado, and Patty (Joe) Thompson of North Platte; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Memorials are suggested to the family. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Crosby Colonial Chapel, 11902 West Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Braman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.