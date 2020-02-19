Brase, Donna

Donna Fae Russell Brase, 93, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Donna was born April 11, 1926, in Valparaiso, to Oris Fay and Eva Merle (Betts) Russell. Donna moved to Grand Island in 1931. She graduated from Grand Island High School with the class of 1943. Donna moved to North Platte in 1944, where she worked for Bell Telephone Company until 1952. On Aug. 8, 1948, Donna married Eugene W. Brase at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Platte. Donna and Gene owned and operated Brase Distributing for 49 years. Donna also helped keep the books until 1980. Donna will be remembered for her servant's heart. For over 40 years, Donna volunteered at the Thrift Center, the Senior Center and spent countless hours volunteering for RSVP, Ready to Serve Volunteer Program, in North Platte. Donna and Gene were recipients of the Leonard Hirschfeld Award in 1993, and Donna was most recently awarded the Buffalo Bill Cody Volunteer Award. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; and a brother, Dale. Survivors include sons, Scott (Mary Collins, and Mary's son Keaton) Brase of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Brett (Jill) Brase of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Alison (Josh) McGinley, Sarah (Cody) Knobel, and Jack Brase, all of Fort Collins; great-grandchildren, Everly and Nora McGinley; sister, Clarice Barrett of North Platte; several other family members; and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Thrift Store, Senior Center or RSVP and can be sent to Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. A private family service has been planned, but those wishing to sign the register book may do so from noon-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
