Brett William McClellen, 31, of Ladson, South Carolina, passed away Oct. 31, 2019.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Roger and Pamela McClellen of Ladson; his brother, Travis McClellen of North Charleston, South Carolina; maternal grandparents, William and Joan Danovich of Goose Creek, South Carolina; and paternal grandparents, Lyle and Kay McClellen of North Platte.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to “misc church fund - celebrate recovery group” through app.easytithe.com/app/giving/faithassembly.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Faith Assembly Church, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, South Carolina.
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, are in charge of arrangements.
