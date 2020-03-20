Brezenski, Joseph "Joey"

Joseph "Joey" Brezenski, 42, of North Platte, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1977, in North Platte. Joey was especially loved by the children in his family. He always had time to hold a baby or play with toddlers. The older kids always knew he would play games, sports or take them out into nature. Joey was generous with his time and money, often giving rides and help to those in need. He was known for his gentleness, laugh, humor and great physical strength. He loved chopping firewood, exercising and riding bikes. Joey was an outdoorsman extraordinaire. He loved hunting deer, elk and fowl in Nebraska and the surrounding states. His favorite times were spent hiking, camping, taking his dogs into nature for runs, exploring the American Southwest and taking photographs of flowers, trees and scenic vistas. A thousand fish will be glad he won't be joining them at the lake this year, since he out-fished everyone around, specializing in trout, walleye and white bass. He loved his dogs, owning and breeding Labradors, but his special favorite was Smokey, the best dog in the world. Joey faced many health challenges and fought bravely to overcome each obstacle. He was a beloved son and brother who left this earth before we were ready to say goodbye. His absence is felt in every part of our lives. Joey is survived by his parents, Steve and Gail Brezenski of North Platte; siblings, Steve (Jill) Brezenski, Jessie (Chris) Guidry, Andy (Teresa) Brezenski, Jerry (Michelle) Brezenski, Gail (Tyler) Brooks, Beverly (Aaron) Jarvis, Margie (Josh) Eastlick, Audrey (Jeff) Walker and Benny (Cathy) Brezenski; 33 nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private gathering will be held on his birthday to celebrate his life, and also to welcome spring, a reminder of new life, renewal, and the beauty of nature that were such a big part of his life. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
