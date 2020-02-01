Brian L. Fisher, 51, of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 30, 2020.
Brian was born Jan. 6, 1969, in Topeka, Kansas, to Fred and Judy (Smith) Fisher. Brian loved playing pool with his kids and friends and he was also a grill master as he loved to grill and smoke all kinds of meat.
Brian is survived by his three children, daughter, Mikayla Cassel and her three children Eli, Alayna and Lexi; sons, Gage and Tegan Fisher; parents, Fred and Judy Fisher; siblings, Vernon (Tracy) Fisher, Becca Fisher, Deb Fisher, Mike Fisher, Wayne (Sheryl) Fisher and Jon Fisher; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
