Brooklynne Cheyanne Gydesen, 25, died suddenly on Dec. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Brooklynne entered God’s Kingdom with her son Zayden Reign, who was due to be born on Feb. 14, 2020.
Brooklynne Cheyanne Gydesen was born on Oct. 5, 1994, in North Platte.
Her biggest and most important achievement in life was being a mother. She was devoted to Nixxon Amos and Sawyer Sage, her 3-year-old twins, and anxiously anticipated meeting her third child, Zayden.
Brooklynne was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Curtis in November 1994. She was confirmed at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood in May 2007. She spent ages 2 to 16 living in Elwood, a brief time in Oconto in 2010, and then Culbertson for part of 2011. She moved to Curtis with her family in August 2011. She graduated from Medicine Valley High School in 2013. She was a class speaker at her graduation, which gave her great joy. She never met a stranger and she formed strong friendships everywhere she went.
Brooklynne married Cooper Lee Gydesen of Elwood on June 29, 2013, in Curtis. She graduated from Joseph’s College of Beauty, earning her cosmetology license in 2014. She worked in different hair salons in Kearney and Holdrege, but always had her heart set on having children. She lost one unborn baby in 2015. She became pregnant with triplets, and became a momma on June 9, 2016, to twins Nixxon and Sawyer, after losing one of them.
She was so proud of her children. When she wasn’t working hard caring for folks at the Elwood Care Center and Assisted Living in Elwood or making breakfast and lunch for the students at Medicine Valley Public Schools, she was playing with Play-Doh and taking pictures of Nixxon and Sawyer. She worked at the Elwood Care Center from 2017 until the time of her death. She also worked as the “lunch lady” at Medicine Valley Public School in 2019.
Brooklynne had also just passed her first nursing class and state boards for her certified nursing assistant license. She was so very happy, and so very proud of herself. She planned to accept a scholarship to start her path toward becoming a registered nurse in the summer of 2020.
Brooklynne and Zayden were preceded in death by Brooklynne’s grandma, Linda Nutt, and two of her unborn children.
Brooklynne is survived by her husband, Cooper; children, Nixxon and Sawyer; her father, Gary (Maria) Doyle of Callaway; her mother, Melanie (Shawn) Standiford of Curtis; siblings, Levi (Amber) Doyle and their children, Abel and Zax of Callaway, Karni (Stephan) Vath and their child, Alexander of Grand Island, Lukas Doyle of Kearney, Wryleigh Doyle, Sophia Doyle, Louie Doyle and Giavanna Doyle of Callaway, and Houston Standiford of Curtis; step-siblings Kael Standiford of Curtis, Wyatt Standiford of Lincoln, Noah Standiford of Culbertson and Aubrey Wagner of Lincoln. Brooklynne is also survived by her grandpa, Louie (Janis) Nutt of Wellfleet; grandparents, Robert and Virgene Doyle of Maywood and Gary and Mary Elliott of Vancouver, Washington; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and so many loved friends who touched her life, and those she touched.
Memorials are suggested to the family to establish a scholarship for a future nursing student. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, Curtis, with the Rev. David Kahle and Rev. Justin Hildebrand officiating. Burial will follow at the Elwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. John Lutheran Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
