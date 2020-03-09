Brooks, Orrin

Orrin Dean Brooks, 76, of North Platte, died March 8, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born March 15, 1943, in Arnold to Lawrence and Mabel (Wood) Brooks. Dean graduated from Brady High School. He married Anita Smith, and to this union three children were born: Gary, Gerald, and Brenda. Dean entered the U.S. Army and served for six years, serving in Vietnam. After his discharge, he returned to North Platte, where he hired out with Union Pacific Railroad as a carman in 1968. He continued until his retirement in 2003. In 1996, Dean married Barbara Hengen in North Platte. Dean enjoyed working on cars and was very mechanical. He liked to fish in his younger years and enjoyed reading. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roger Brooks. Survivors include his wife, Barb of North Platte; three children, Gary (Brenda) Brooks, Gerald Brooks, and Brenda (William) Hills, all of North Platte; step children, Amy Howery and Brad (Tami) Howery, both of North Platte; 11 grandchildren, Autin Brooks, Kylin Brooks, Jessica Reed, Nathan Davis, Taylor Hills, Cameron Hills, Jonathon Keneipp, Rebecca Keneipp, Nathan Howery, Breanna Wade and Wyatt Howery; five great-grandchildren, Madison Reed, Aurora, John, Carson and Quinton Davis; sister, Gloria (Darwin) Grooms of Bassett; and several other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Make a Wish Foundation or the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Adams & Swanson Chapel with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. Casual attire is requested for the service. Inurnment with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
