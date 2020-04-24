Brown, Connie

Connie Brown, 69, of Gering, died April 21, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center. She was born in North Platte to Kenneth and Leta (Horn) Senff on Feb. 2, 1951. She attended North Platte Public Schools. On July 17, 1971, she married Terry Brown. They lived in North Platte until they moved to Gering in 1979. Connie and Terry lovingly raised three children. After the children were old enough, she became the office manager at Snell Services, Inc., where she worked for fifteen years. Upon retirement, she stayed home and cared for many of her grandchildren. Connie's ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She also enjoyed antiquing, crocheting, cooking and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Beard; brother, Harold Senff; sister-in-law, Iris Swailes; brother-in-law, Gene Naber; and her parents-in-law, Harvey and Opal Brown. Survivors include her husband, Terry Brown; son, Travis (Jill) Brown; daughters, Tracy (David) Henderson and Trisha (Scott) Schledewitz; and grandchildren Mykayla (Jeremy) Torres (with great-grandchildren Cordelia and Wesley), Elisabeth, Samantha and Wyatt Brown, Isaiah, Alethia, Zephaniah and Tirzah Henderson, and Kalie and Luke Schledewitz. The family is blessed to all live in this area to be close at this time of loss. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Bending of Broomfield, Colorado, and sisters-in-law Leta Naber of Greeley, Colorado, and Betty Senff of Tucson, Arizona, along with many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Online condolences may be shared at dugankramer.com. Private funeral services will be at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Henderson officiating.
