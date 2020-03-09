Brown, Ruth

Ruth Marie Brown, 59, of Gothenburg, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at blasestrauser.com. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at The Crossing Fellowship, Gothenburg, with Eric Most officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

