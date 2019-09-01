Bruce L. Sellers, 63, of Maywood, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
He was born to Lawrence “Mutt” and Esther (Walker) Sellers.
Bruce lived in Colorado for 43 years. He had his own trucking company for 23 years. He then opened his own business, “The Sign Man,” for 20 years, moving back to Maywood in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Stacy Sellers; sister-in-law, Stacy Sellers; brother-in-law, James Kummer; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by brother, Wayne (Colleen) Sellers, Lynn (Cindy) Sellers and Paul Sellers; sister, Sharon Kummer and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maywood Ambulance or Maywood Community Hall.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, and prior to services Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.