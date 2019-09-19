Bruce Richard Blanchard, 80, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Cozad.
He was born on July 14, 1939, to Richard Blanchard and Helen MacDonald Blanchard in Montreal, Canada.
Bruce retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20-plus years of service. He flew as an engineer on the “Old Shakey” during the Vietnam War. During his years in the Air Force, Bruce interpreted six different languages, which took him on lots of out-of-the-country missions. He was also a tactical aircraft maintenance technician. Bruce received many medals and awards throughout his time in the Air Force. After he retired from the military, he worked for American Family Insurance in North Platte for many years. Bruce loved going to airshows and anything to do with airplanes and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene (Olson) Blanchard of North Platte; sons, Jay (Diane) Nickerson and Layne (Janeen) Nickerson of North Platte; sisters, Susan (George) Morris and Diane Blanchard of Quebec, Canada; grandchildren, Nicole, Bryson and Dustin Nickerson; and a great-granddaughter, Le’lani Nickerson.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Berke officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
