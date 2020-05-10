Burkholder, Evonne M.

Evonne M. Burkholder, 82, of North Platte, died April 24, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born on Jan.16, 1938, in Huntley to Arthur and Marie (Scheske) Schroder. Evonne graduated from Huntley High School with a class of four people in 1956. She worked at the hospital in Holdrege where she met Herman "Art" Burkholder. They were married June 29, 1958, in Huntley at her parents' home. The couple lived in Holdrege for a while before moving to Kearney. Art and Evonne moved to North Platte in 1963 where she worked at St. Mary's hospital. She later worked at the Pawnee Retirement Hotel and operated a daycare for several years. Evonne's legacy will be the love she had for her family, and the care she gave while raising her five children, and to everyone around her during her lifetime. She will also be remembered for her love of playing cards and always being the silent jokester. Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Naomi Heathers. Survivors include her husband, Herman "Art" Burkholder of North Platte; five children, Julie (Bob) Andersen, Lisa (Kelly) Condon and David (Carlyn) Burkholder all of North Platte, Laura (Terry) Falkena of Grand Island and Mark (Nikki) Burkholder of North Platte; grandchildren, Chris (Becky) Condon, Sean (Cassie) Condon and Sasha (Eric) Welch, all of North Platte, Brittany (Josh) Vettel of Phillips, Brandi (Brock) Cornwell of Grand Island, Jedidiah Burkholder, Zechariah Burkholder, and Dylan Woody, all of North Platte, Andy (Laura) DeVries of Ogallala, Nancy (Mike) Hansen of North Platte, Marcy (Zachary) Thompson of Grand Island, and Kimberly (Craig) Stahly of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Chase, Riley, Jack, Evan, Bentley, Wyett, Kilyen; siblings, Jean (Dennis Bergstrom) Cole of Funk, Dale (Pauline) Schroder of Loveland, Colorado; brother-in-law, Jim (Marilyn) Burkholder of Loomis; sister in law, Linda Davis of Kearney; and numerous other family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at the North Platte Berean Church with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Inurnment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Register book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
