Evonne M. Burkholder Evonne M. Burkholder, 82, of North Platte, died April 24, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 16, at the North Platte Berean Church with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Inurnment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Those wanting to sign the register book may do so from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Evonne Burkholder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

