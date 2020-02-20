Burnside, Roberta

Roberta Burnside, 88, of Denver, returned to her heavenly home on Feb. 9, 2020, at a long-term care center in Denver, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Roberta loved crisp morning air, her furry critters, big trees and children. She and her family enjoyed life on their farm southeast of Stapleton for over 40 years. She liked attending church in Gandy on Sundays. She also enjoyed road trips, especially to her beloved hometown of Ainsworth. Roberta had an unforgettable smile and a huge, generous heart. All her life she had a gift to see the excitement of each new day through a child's eyes. "Keep a song in your heart," she'd say. It's not hard to imagine that you're singing now, dear Roberta. We can almost hear you. She is reunited with her precious husband, Stanley; her first husband, Kenneth D. Baker, who died so young; her parents, Elizabeth and Albert Meyers; brothers, Marvin and Roy; and sisters, Dorothy and Fern. She is survived by her five children, Yvonne (Ron), Carole (Scott), Teri (Brian), Richard (Polly) and Craig (Jessica); 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Margie; and brother, Don. There will be a private family memorial at a future date.
