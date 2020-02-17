Doris R. Buss, 95 Doris R. Buss, 95, of Cozad, died Feb. 16, 2020, in Gothenburg. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Block Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Doris Buss, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.