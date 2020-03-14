Callahan, Joan

Joan K. "Jo" Callahan June 19, 1928-March 13, 2020 Joan K. "Jo" Callahan, 91, of North Platte, passed away surrounded by her family on March 13, 2020. She was born June 19, 1928, in Fremont to Ray and Gladys (McGath) Jensen. She married Bill Callahan on June 2, 1966, and celebrated 48 years of marriage. Together they ranched east of Wellfleet. Jo was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she also served as a deacon and an elder. She also volunteered at Great Plains Regional Hospital for over 20 years. She was very social and was part of several bridge clubs. She always looked forward to her Tuesday Lunch Bunch and her Friday coffee time with her friend Betty Jensen. Jo was a very hands-on grandmother and a fantastic cook. Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Callahan; daughter, Cornell Cooksley Wright; sister, Geraldine Jensen Sylvis; grandson, Tad Wright; daughter-in-law, Betty J. Cooksley; and step-son, Patrick Callahan. She is survived by her son and his wife, Paul and Betty (Drake) Cooksley; son-in-law, Dan Wright; grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Justin Thomas, Becky Tridle, Jed Cooksley, Greg and Ang Wright; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the First Presbyterian Church, North Platte, with Pastor Doug Delp officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota St., North Platte, NE 69101. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be directed to carpentermemorial.com.
