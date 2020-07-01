Callahan, Timothy Lee

Timothy Lee Callahan, 60, of Brady, passed away June 29, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born Jan. 25, 1960, to Patrick and Lelia (Kern) Callahan in Gothenburg. Tim graduated from Brady High School with the class of 1978. After graduation, he entered the United States Marines in 1980, serving in Korea, Japan and the Philippines. After his honorable discharge, he resided in California then moved back to Brady in January 1988. Tim married Jeralyn Holling on July 14, 1990, in Omaha. The couple lived in Brady, where Tim ranched on the family place until his death. For the past 18 years he worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads and Transportation as an IT analyst. He enjoyed playing poker at the Hitching Post and cards on Sundays in North Platte. He also enjoyed following his children's activities. Training horses was a way that Tim excelled showing his patience and was known as an animal whisperer, always having a way with many sorts of animals. He was also very technical and mechanical and will always be remembered as a bargain shopper. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Callahan; sister, Susan Cooper; and nephew, William Callahan. Survivors include his son, Ethan Callahan of Lincoln; daughter, Tara Callahan of Seward; the children's mother, Jeralyn Callahan of North Platte; sister, Barbara Callahan of Bellevue; nieces and nephews, Joe Callahan of Kearney and Patrick Cooper and Britney Cooper, both of Omaha; and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the family and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Janie Freeman officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Burial will be at Gaslin Cemetery, near Brady, at a later date. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page.
