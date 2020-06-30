Timothy Lee Callahan Timothy Lee Callahan, 60, of Brady, died June 29, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

