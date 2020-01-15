Cameron Dee Stewart, 87, of Ogallala, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogallala Community Hospital.
Cameron was born Sept. 29, 1932, at Scottsbluff to Donald Redman and Beulah Evelyne (Myers) Stewart. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1950. In high school, he was both a terrific singer and an accomplished pianist. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College for one year.
In August 1951, Cameron enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as an electronics technician, working on aircraft radio. He also served as a basic radio instructor stationed in Memphis, Tennessee, San Diego, and Atsugi, Japan. It was in Memphis that Cameron met Faylene Pannell. They later married on Dec. 11, 1953. Their union was blessed with four children: Gwen, Lynndi, Garon and Jodi. Cameron was a devoted husband, and their marriage spanned 63 years. Following his discharge in August 1955, Cameron attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated in January 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.
Cameron had worked over 21 different jobs in his early life, and his work ethic proved to be inspiring. He started by selling shoes and sodas back in Scottsbluff as a youngster, then moved on to working on a road crew and in a packing plant. His first civilian electrical engineering job was with Bendix in Kansas City, Missouri. The family later moved to Ogallala, where Cameron worked at Goodall Electric, OEMI and TRW. His career continued with Dutton-Lainson, where he commuted back and forth to Hastings. Cameron retired from Dutton-Lainson in June 2000.
Cameron bought a farm between Ogallala and Brule in the mid-1970s. He considered himself a recreation farmer and loved being on the tractor. Cameron always said Nebraska was God’s land. He would do the farming, go to work, then go farm after work. Cameron was never afraid of a challenge.
Hunting and fishing were two of Cameron’s great passions, and he always liked sharing his hobbies and enjoyments with his children and grandchildren, which served only to make them more delightful. Cameron was always known as “Grandpa Cam.” He treasured family times, and everything he did revolved around that. Cameron also enjoyed time hunting artifacts, playing Monopoly, marbles and cards with his kids and grandkids. While Cameron knew what he believed, his demeanor was gilded with a gentleness, kindness and patience that people tended to remember him for. Cameron was a talented man who had hands that worked hard, built many things, enjoyed many hobbies, but most of all, held the hands of all those he loved through hard or happy times, with the comfort and support that will be forever remembered. A thinker, worker, tinkerer, engineer, storyteller, corn farmer, outdoorsman and prolific family man, Cameron Stewart left a wonderful legacy of love and example for his family.
Cameron is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faylene; mother- and father-in-law; sons-in-law, Russ Falotico and Dirk Neverve; sister, Donaldine Alexenberg, and brother-in-law, Ben Alexenberg.
He is survived by his children, Gwen (Dave) McQuisten of Ogallala, Lynndi Falotico of Greeley, Colorado, Garon (Sherri) Stewart of Ogallala and Jodi Neverve of Douglas, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Eboni Merrill of Omaha, Ambri (Ted) Vogel of Bennington, Tony (Kenzie) Falotico of Clackamas, Oregon, Makaela Falotico of Greeley, Colorado, Baylee Stewart of Kearney, Payton Stewart of Omaha; three great-grandchildren, Jackson and Adeline Vogel of Bennington, and Ezekiel Falotico of Clackamas, Oregon, along with a niece, a nephew, and many friends.
A memorial has been established with intent to support an Alzheimer’s research fund and Hunting With Heroes in Wyoming. Online condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service for Cameron will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Church of Christ, Ogallala, with Dave McQuisten officiating. Interment of cremains will be at the Ogallala Cemetery. A memorial book signing will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
