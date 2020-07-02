Capparelli, Phyllis Pinkerton

Phyllis Pinkerton Capparelli passed away peacefully at the Albany Medical Hospital in Albany, New York on June 7, 2020. She was born in Lexington to Gene and Margie Pinkerton. She grew up in North Platte, graduating from North Platte High School in 1968. She enjoyed playing softball for many years and attended the North Platte Hair Academy. She married Robert Thrash in 1968 and they raised one son, Troy. The family moved to Arizona during Robert's time in the U.S. Air Force. They later returned to North Platte and resided there until moving to Texas in the 1970s. With their marriage ending, Phyllis graduated from Amarillo College with a degree in graphic design and moved to Dallas, she met and married Joe Capparelli. They later relocated to Nassau, New York, where they have resided for the last 20 years. They celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on May 28. She had a passion for photography, the New York Yankees and cooking. She was an amazing cook and shared her recipes with family and friends. She made most of her food from scratch, including marshmallows, that were shared with everyone, including followers on Instagram and doctor's offices. The highlight of visiting her was going to Apple Farms where she would purchase apple cider donuts for us as a breakfast treat and also traveling to surrounding states during our stay. Phyllis was a member of the Albany Church of Christ where her passion for Jesus was strong and an example to many of her love for him. She was a kind, giving person and never left anyone out or asked for anything back. She was truly an example of what God wants us to be and she will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny, Roger, Kenneth, Micheal, Alan and Jay. Survivors include her husband, Joe Capparelli; son, Troy (Aleisha) Thrash of Amarillo, Texas; sister, Linda (Dan) Carroll of Amarillo; brothers, Gene Jr of Abilene, Texas and Timothy (Heather) of Wylie, Texas; granddaughter, Tori Thrash of Amarillo; great-grandson, Zae; a great-granddaughter due in August; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends whom she loved unconditionally, each and every one. Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be at a later date in Wylie for family and friends. A memorial burial will be at a later date.
