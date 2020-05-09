Carland, Franklin William James

Franklin William James Carland was the youngest son born to Crystal Carland on Oct. 16, 2003. He passed unexpectedly on May 5, 2020. Franklin grew up with his older brother and a large family full of cousins, whom he loved dearly. At the age of four, he met Bruce Swanson, the man who instantly became his father and mentor. He also gained two sisters that day. He wanted to do everything Dad did and loved to learn about carpentry and mechanics. Franklin attended North Platte Public Schools and would have been member of the graduating class of 2022. Franklin was a very social person and made friends easily. He had an amazing spirit which young children and animals were drawn to. He was a very goal-oriented and passionate young man. When he set his mind to something, he would make it happen. He took pride in everything he did and worked hard to become independent and self-sufficient. Franklin loved many things including joking around, helping Dad tease Mom, arguing with his brother and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed growing up next to Cody Park and spending summers at the pool. He especially loved driving and spent as much time as he could behind the wheel or making improvements to his vehicles. He was the funniest person and always had a witty response to everything! He would give you the shirt off his back but would not share his Cheetos. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Charles Carland, Mary Ellen Carland and Gail William Jefferson; his "G.G.," Shirley Osborn; and grandfather, Gerald Carlson. He is survived by his parents, Crystal and Bruce; brother, Patrick (Kylee Simants); sisters, Vanessa (Mauricio Alves) and Emma Swanson; grandparents, Frank and Sandi Carland, Katie and Dewayne Park, Randy and Anita Swanson and Theresa Swanson; aunts, Misty (Fred) Murphy, April (Rodney) Doherty, Amber Miller, Crystal (Matt) Welch and Heather (Travis) Dircksen; his 23 cousins; his best friends, Josh Haley (and family), Jacob Cooper, Gage Knudsen and Jordy Cox; his girlfriend, Gabby Brennan; and many "adopted" aunts, uncles, cousins, parents and grandparents. He is also survived by his biological father, James Carlson; grandmother, Diane Carlson; and his half siblings, Cynthia and Wyatt Carlson, whom he had hoped to finally meet this summer. Private family services will be at a later date. Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
