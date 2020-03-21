Carman, Paula

Paula Louise Carman May 17, 1939-March 21, 2020 Paula Louise Carman, 80, of North Platte, passed away on March 21, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born on May 17, 1939, to Ralph and Evelyn (Quick) Zlomke in St. Paul. Paula grew up in St. Paul until the age of 10 when she moved to Central City with her family. She graduated from Central City High School in 1957. On March 16, 1957, she married James P. Carman in Central City. The couple traveled while Jim was in the military to Tennessee, Kentucky and Massachusetts. They returned to Central City in 1959, then moved to North Platte in 1972. Paula's greatest desire was to be the best wife and mother she could be. She loved and enjoyed her granddaughters and great-grandchildren very much. Paula was an active member of the Methodist church for many years where she developed many of her lifelong friendships. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill Zlomke, and a sister, June Eschliman. Survivors include her husband, Jim of North Platte; two daughters, Cindy (K.C.) Logan of Loveland, Colorado, Shelli (Rand) Petersen of Kearney; granddaughters, Leah (Kyle) Overturf of Grand Island, Kelsie (Alex) Klinger of Johnstown, Colorado, Anna (Bradan) Welch of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Easton Klinger, Kenley Overturf, Logan Klinger, Addie Overturf, Beckett Overturf; three sisters-in-law, Gayle Johnson of Sioux City, Iowa, Mary Carman of Muscatine, Iowa, and Darlene Bell of Salem, Oregon. A memorial has been established to the North Platte Alzheimer's Support Group and online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen. Services will take place at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
