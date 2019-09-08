On Sept. 6, 2019, Carol Jeanne Holtz passed away in her home in North Platte after a battle against brain cancer.
Carol was born July 21, 1943, in Winona, Minnesota, to Earle and Emma Drenckhahn.
She married James Holtz Nov. 24, 1966, in Iowa, where they resided until moving to North Platte in 1969.
Carol enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing piano, flying kites and raising her children. Many that knew her, knew her through the communities’ youth activities and she often was an active member who could be called upon to lead. Her sense of humor and direct and honest communication earned her much respect with the parents as well the youth she built relationships with. Carol dedicated her time to Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 4, Signet Chapter No. 55 as well as the Social Order of the Beauceant assembly No. 177. She worked as an office manager several years for an accounting firm and then for a feeders in North Platte.
Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Emma and father, Earl; her in-laws, Ron Holtz, Jean and Melvin Sievers.
She is survived by her husband, James W Holtz; three children, Aaron (Carrie) Holtz, Matthew Holtz and Samantha (Donald) Walters; four grandchildren, Hannah Holtz, Tara Holtz, Natalie Holtz and Brandon Holtz; four great-grandchildren, Malaki, Milo, Daniel and Grayson; brother, Earle (Linda Brown) Drenckhahn; and sister Bernice (Warren) Matzke.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A luncheon will follow to continue the celebration at the Masonic Temple 1600, West B St. Family visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
