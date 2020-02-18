Nicholas "Nick" Casper, 88 Nicholas "Nick" Casper, 88, of Lexington, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Emerald Care in Columbus. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.

