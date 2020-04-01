Lola Castor, 94, of Alliance, formerly of Maxwell, died at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance on March 25, 2020. Lola was born in Aurora on Aug. 7, 1925, to Alexander and Goldie Brown. She grew up and attended school in Aurora. On April 28, 1942, Lola married Arthur Castor in Grand Island where they lived. Following Art's discharge from the U.S. Army, they moved to North Platte in 1946, then to Maxwell in 1960. After Art died in 1986, Lola eventually moved to Alliance. Lola spent her years caring for her family and was a member of Calvary Assembly of God, the Moose, Eagles and V.F.W. Auxiliaries, all in North Platte. Lola liked to travel, go camping and play shuffle board. She especially enjoyed dancing and collecting angels. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Arthur Jr.; daughters, Esther Castor and Barbara Bates; parents, Alex and Goldie Brown; brothers, Stanley, Chester and Alex Brown; sisters, Zelda Spears and Lillian Cockran; grandchildren, Michael Reed, Melissa Bates and Angela Zimmerman; and great-granddaughter, Charity Castor. Lola is survived by her children, Roger Castor and Sharon (LeRoy) Perkins of Maxwell, Linda Houchin and Alice Foster of North Platte and Gladys (Bud) Welch of Alliance; over 90 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alliance Special Olympics. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
