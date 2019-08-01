Catherine C. (Davis) Evans, 62, of West Point, died July 29, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk.
Catherine was born Dec. 3, 1956, to Ralph and Shirley (Watson) Davis at Grant. Catherine grew up in Venango and graduated from Venango High School in 1974. Catherine married Dan Fosbinder in 1974.
She attended college in Missouri and became an LPN. She worked as an LPN in Sedalia, Missouri, for many years. In 1998, she moved to North Platte and worked at Walmart for over 15 years. She retired due to her health. On Jan. 29, 2015, Catherine married Norman Evans. They lived in Pilger and West Point.
Catherine loved the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Huskers, riding motorcycles and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, Austin Francescato and Michael Turner.
Catherine is survived by her husband Norman of West Point; her children, Melissa Fosbinder of Hershey, Jason Sr. and Amy Fosbinder of Madrid, Stacy Fosbinder of Imperial, Rebecca and David Dunbar of Wisner, Dawn and Robert Barry Sr. of North Platte; grandchildren Tyler Lockard, Amanda Francescato, Domanic Francescato, Damon Hall, Jason Fosbinder Jr., Hannah Fosbinder, Madeline Fosbinder, Kloie Campbell, Laura Campbell, Dana Fosbinder, Derek Sexson and David Sexson; her stepdad Floyd Brown of Richmond, Missouri; and many step-grandchildren and step-greatgrandchildren; and a sister, Cheri Wolf of Texas.
Private family services will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, at a later date. Home for Funerals, Norfolk, is in charge of arrangements.
