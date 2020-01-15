Catherine “Cathy” M. Reed, 66, of Grand Island, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island.
Cathy was born Dec. 28, 1953, to Harry and Suzanne (Nuss) Paulman at Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Public Schools. During high school, she worked at The Grand Theater. After, she attended Grand Island School of Business. She worked at Wheelers in the office for many years. Later, she worked for Walmart as cashier in the garden center until retirement in January 2018.
She was united in marriage to Richard Reed on Aug. 21, 1992, at Grand Island.
Cathy loved dogs of all types, as well as her flowers and plants.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Suzanne and Harry Paulman; sister, Judy Boltz; and father- and mother-in-law, Jesse and Norma Reed.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Reed; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Sam) White of North Platte; nieces, Amber (Travis) Tilford of North Platte, Carrie (John) Bayley of Lewis, England, and Megan Boltz of Omaha; nephew, Cody Boltz of Omaha; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ty Tilford, Kylie Tilford, Colton Tilford, Jack Bayley and Fern Bayley; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Ray) Galindo of Grand Island; stepson, Jeff (Misty) Reed of Dannebrog; close friend, Tammy Ross of Grand Island; and four-legged child, Paige.
Memorials are suggested to any animal shelter of donor’s choice per Cathy’s wishes. Online condolences and memories may be shared at livson.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, Grand Island, with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
