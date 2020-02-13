Chad J. Brown, 45
of Stromsburg, died Feb. 8, 2020, in Stromsburg. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, with Pastor William Ohlmann officiating. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. Memorials are suggested to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
