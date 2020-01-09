Charles “Chuck” Cady, 90, died Jan. 4, 2020, at his home with his family in North Platte.
Chuck was born on Nov. 19, 1929, in North Platte, to Charles and Ruth Cady. Chuck graduated from North Platte High School and joined the Navy in 1948. He went to boot camp in San Diego, California, followed by submarine school in New London, Connecticut, and returned to San Diego to attend radio school.
Chuck served on USS Baya SS318, USS Chanticleer, USS Pomodon, USS Rock, and USS Snook. On one of his stops in Acapulco, Mexico, his skipper introduced him to a pianist by the name of “Liberace.” Chuck retired from the Navy in 1969. He then worked for ITT in Tennessee for five years before returning to North Platte where he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired as an engineer in Feb. 1997.
On April 8, 1989, Chuck married the love of his life, Karlyn Todd, and he gained three stepsons that he treated as his own. They made their home in North Platte. Chuck loved to dance, play pool and golf. He also had a great passion for football, especially his Huskers. Saturday mornings he enjoyed joining his buddies for breakfast at the Lincoln Highway Diner. Most of his summers were spent at his cabin at Lake McConaughy, where he enjoyed spending time with family, eating delicious dinners and playing cards with friends Ron and Cathy Heffner.
Chuck’s 9-year-old grandson, Tristen Todd wrote, “There once was an Eagle Spirit that stood for my Papa Chuck. He was fierce, brave, kind, bold, and he was in the Navy.”
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Cady; stepson, Steven Todd; and cousin, Jerry Thomas.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Karlyn Cady; two stepsons, Tracy (Susan) Todd of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Chadd (Joni) Todd of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Koch of Fort Stewart, Georgia, Brian Todd of Denver, Colorado, Toni Allen of North Platte, Brandon (Athena) Todd of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Doug (Kaylee) Todd of Gothenburg, Conner (Bailee) Todd of North Platte, and Tristen Todd of North Platte; four great-grandchildren, Kylee, Hunter, Kayla, and Barrett; two brother-in-laws, Jared (Janet) Interholzinger of Fort Collins, Colorado and Frank D. (Karolyn) Interholzinger of North Platte; sister-in-law Joan Wilkinson of Billings, Montana; and two cousins, Kay Thomas of Apache Junction, Arizona, and Don (Betty) Haws of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to The United States War Dogs Association and online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, , at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte with Pastor John Stone officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.