Charles R. Kelley, 86, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at North Platte Care Center.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1932, in Maxwell to Floyd and Elsie (Hagans) Kelley. He grew up in North Platte, graduating from North Platte High School with the class of 1951. Charles was united in marriage to Maxine L. Hunter on April 30, 1951, in Phillipsburg, Kansas.
Charles worked at Magers Service, Armour Pack and Bee Line Motor Freight for many years and retired as manager of Fraternal Order of Eagles in North Platte, Aerie No. 2839. Charles was an active member of the Lake Maloney Ski Club, serving on the board for over 25 years. Charles loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, with Husker football being one of his favorite teams to watch.
He enjoyed spending his summers camping with family and friends. He will be remembered for his hunting and fishing stories that he enjoyed sharing with others. He was a member of The Eagles Club, which included serving as past president and was nominated and accepted as an Aerie Father in July 2008.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine, in 2013; brothers, Jacky and Robert, and sister, Kathrine.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Lindenmuth of Pueblo, Colorado; his children, Sandra Dagsen of West Jordan, Utah, David (Shannon) Kelley, Diane (Larry) Biss, and Doug (Theresa) Kelley all of North Platte; 15 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Darrel) Kennedy, Mary (Alfredo) Ramos II, Amanda (Cliff) Bray, Rachel (Parhe) Taylor, Julia (Mario) Alverado, Michael Greening, Tina Greening, Wendy Biss, Wade Biss, Lorie (Bob) Norton, Terry (Melissa) Kelley, Jennifer (Phil) Monjaras, Tamara (Nolan) Clouse, Timothy (Mary Beth) Kelley, Tonya (Chris) Hinrichs; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the First Christian Church with the Rev. Jan Ekstedt officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
