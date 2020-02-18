Norma F. Chittenden, 95 Norma F. Chittenden, 95, of Cozad, passed away Feb. 16, 2020, at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living. Funeral services and burial will be private. Public visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Berryman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

