Christensen, Phyllis Jean

Phyllis Jean Christensen, 92, of Gothenburg, passed away May 26, 2020, at Hilltop Estates. Phyllis was born March 1, 1928, in Brady, to Harold Walter "Abe" and Minnie Rosella (Nelson) Towers. Phyllis graduated from Maxwell High School and then got married to C.H. "John" Zimbelman in 1946. The couple lived in North Platte and later divorced. In the early 1970's, Phyllis married Leroy Christensen and they lived in Arnold. Following Leroy's death, Phyllis moved back to North Platte. Over the years, Phyllis worked as a secretary for Hickman Lumber Company, was an operator at Northwestern Bell Telephone and a night auditor for Holiday Inn. She enjoyed being a volunteer for different organizations including the Thrift Store, MOPS, NebraskaLand Days Pork Breakfast and with activities at First Christian Church, where she was a member. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; children, Deb and John Zimbelman; sisters, Rogene Adams and Betty Nielsen; and her parents, Abe and Minnie Towers. Survivors include her sons, Mike (Sara) Zimbelman of Lincoln and Charles Towers of Thermopolis, Wyoming; grandchildren, Zac (Shalyn) Zimbelman, Zane (Kathryn) Zimbelman, Melissa Smith and Jordan Coleman; great-grandchildren, Racheal and Dane Daigger, Jill Smith and Johnathan Zimbelman; niece and nephews, Kim Clawson and Waldo and Wade Pierson; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, with Pastor Clint Walker officiating, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
