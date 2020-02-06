Clarence Ernest Correll, 92, of Scottsbluff, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Heritage Estates.
Clarence was born on Dec. 7, 1927, in Wallace to Frank and Eva Maria (Whittaker) Correll. He attended country school southwest of Wallace through the eighth grade and high school at the Nebraska School of Agriculture at Curtis, graduating in 1945.
Clarence worked on ranches in the Sandhills prior to joining the U.S. Air Force. He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, tech school at Lowry Field in Denver and was stationed at MacDill Field in Tampa, Florida, and, on two occasions, at Ben Gulin Air Force Base in North Africa. He was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant.
Clarence married Evelyn McClain on Aug. 29, 1954. Clarence had five children: sons, Denny, Tim and Brent, and daughters, Rox and Delight. After being discharged from the service, he again returned to ranch work and then worked for the state of Nebraska, Nebraska Brand Committee. He was brand inspector in charge, living in Sidney until they moved to Gering in 1995.
Clarence served on the State High School Rodeo Board, was a member of American Legion, a life member of Disabled Veterans, a member of the Elks Lodge and a life member of United States Team Ropers Championships Association. He was inducted into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2016 and is a life member of Monument Bible Church.
Clarence enjoyed spending time with his wife, Evelyn, team roping, playing golf and, best of all, spending time with his family. He and Evelyn enjoyed a trip with their son Denny on the Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn’s parents, Elmer and Eva McClain; brothers, Rusty and Ted, and brothers-in-law, Emory Daly, Roy McClain, Eddie McClain and Ollie Valentine.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; children, Denny (Joleen) Correll, Tim (Wendy) Correll, Brent (Dusty) Correll, Rox (Jack) Hinrichs and Delight (Brad) Harris; 27 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brother Jim (Della) Correll and sister, Evelyn “Sis” Daly; sisters-inlaw, Rita Correll and Lois Correll; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, LeRoy (Donna) Daly, Loretta Valentine, Nadean Chandler, Carolyn McClain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. Online condolences may be left at dugankramer.com.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 7p.m. Friday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
