Claudia Jean Dale, 82, of North Platte, died Aug. 12, 2019, at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1936, in Grand Island, to Joseph and Elizabeth (Fuss) Cornell. Jean graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1954. She then married Robert Dale on Nov. 20, 1955, in North Platte.
The couple spent many years working and raising their kids in Chappell. They also spent time in Colorado and Arizona managing mobile home parks while eventually retiring in North Platte.
Jean will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, always keeping them the center of her life and her arms open to everyone around her. She had an amazing laugh that was contagious and used it to cheer others up. Her other loves included her three “B”s, bingo, bowling and babies. She loved to travel, especially to casinos where she always seemed to be very lucky. Jean was also an avid garage saler, collecting many treasures, and adding to her extensive salt and pepper shaker collection.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Cornell; her husband of 62 years, Bob; son, Jeffrey Dale; grandson, Chance Hatfield; great-granddaughter, Izabelle Rosado; sister, Corrine Brown; and brother-in-law, Duane Dahl.
Jean is survived by her children, Rod (Sharon) Dale of Parkin, Arkansas, Paula (Gerald) Konruff of North Platte, Rick (Laurie) Dale of Chappell, Cindy (Rick) Fernandez of Wray, Colorado, David (Barbie) Dale of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Bobbi (Nick) Mayfield of Topeka, Kansas, Joe (Tara) Dale of Chandler, Arizona; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Joan Sheets of Omaha, and Janice (George) Halley of North Platte; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Melvin Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.