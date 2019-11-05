Claudine K. Thorne, 52, of Lincoln, formerly of Nebraska City and North Platte, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Claudine moved to North Platte in 1997, where she worked as the deputy county attorney from November 1997 to December 2018. She then moved to Lincoln, where she worked at the Department of Health and Human Services as an administrative appeals officer.
She was a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mom, Judy Thorne of Nebraska City; sister, Paula Penney, and her son, Marek Penney, of Gretna; brother, Cyrus Thorne of Lincoln; aunts, uncles and cousins; other family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 8030 Farnam St., Omaha, NE 68114, or to the donor’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at gudefuneralhomes.com.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Nebraska City. Burial will be at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City. Family visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City. A recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov, 6, at Gude Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements.
