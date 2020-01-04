Clayton L. Cooper, 79, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 2, 2020.
Clayton was born July 8, 1940, in Leadville, Colorado, to Ora and Velma (Thompson) Cooper.
He was the owner of Daylight Donuts in North Platte for 20 years before hiring out on the Union Pacific Railroad as a carman. He retired from the railroad in 2007.
Clayton and Deloras “Dee” Kautz were united in marriage Jan. 20, 1963, in a blizzard in Hershey.
Clayton loved water skiing, snow skiing, motorcycling, camping, riding his bike all over town in the summers and squirrel trapping in his yard. Last count was 47 that he had trapped and released! Clayton was a great joke and story teller. He was “famous” to his family and friends for his tinkering and “Claytonizing” things!
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Irene Hood; and in-laws, Bill and Thelma Kautz.
Survivors include his wife, Deloras; daughter, Angela (Brent) Barker; son, Ben (Landy) Cooper; grandchildren, Brittany (Jared) Thomsen, Kinzey Cooper, Brayden Barker and Kaden Cooper; three great-grandchildren, Ty Kindig, Brynlee Thomsen and Paisley Barker; sister-in-law, Sharron Meston; brother-in-law, Bill (Pam) Kautz, all of North Platte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Inurnment will be at the Wellfleet Cemetery at a later date. The register book may be signed from 10-11 a.m. at the Berean Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
