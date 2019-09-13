Clint VanderWey, 39, and his son, Jedediah VanderWey, 16, both of Crookston, passed away Sept. 9, 2019, near their home.
Clint is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Rundback) VanderWey and daughter, Shyla Stearns, both of Crookston; parents, Jack and Bonnie VanderWey of Valentine and brother Jason VanderWey of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Jed is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Rundback) VanderWey and sister, Shyla Stearns, both of Crookston; grandparents: Sherri Britton of Lewellen, Wayne (Dona) Rundback of North Platte and Jack and Bonnie VanderWey of Valentine; and great-grandparents, Joy Steel of North Platte and Carl Rundback of Tryon.
In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests memorials be sent in care of the family for Clint to the Cody/Kilgore High School Shop Class and for Jed to the Valentine High School Badger Boosters.
Online guest condolences may be shared at holmesfh.com.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Valentine with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Valentine. Reception to follow at the Cherry County Fairgrounds. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, at Holmes Funeral Home, Valentine, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.