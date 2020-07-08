Coleman, Shorty

Shorty Coleman was born June 18, 1942, in North Platte, and died peacefully at home in Ft. Collins, Colorado, on July 2, 2020. Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Bohlender Funeral Chapel in Ft. Collins. Condolences may be sent to Marilyn Hastings at 2018 Anna Ave, North Platte or Liz Coleman at 2213 Trevor Street, Ft. Collins, CO 80521. Shorty's memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shorty Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.