Connie Lynn Childers, 67, of Maxwell, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Connie was born on Dec. 1, 1951, in North Platte to Micheal and Sylvia (Dike) O’Rourke. She graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1970.
After graduation she attended the Patricia Stevens Fashion and Secretarial College in Omaha. She lived in Grand Island for a short time before returning to North Platte. Connie worked for Dr. Lamberty and then for Great Plains Home Health for several years. On May 23, 1981, she married Michael Childers in North Platte. Connie was employed at Fort McPherson National Cemetery as program assistant for 19 years. Upon retiring from the cemetery, she went to work for the West Central Area Agency on Aging as a fiscal assistant until the time of her passing.
Connie was a member of the First Baptist Church and was an active part of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities throughout the years. She rarely missed an event and will be remembered by many for her lively cheers from the stands. Connie enjoyed supporting her grandchildren with their 4-H projects and helping however she could: from sewing advice to keeping track of the show halters. She enjoyed camping and traveling, generally enjoyed life and never met a stranger.
Preceding her in death were her parents and stepparents, Mike and Opal O’Rourke and Barney and Sylvia Bollish.
Survivors include her husband, Mike of Maxwell; children, Tanya (Dewain Coleman) Ruppert of North Platte, Lindsey (Adam Beggs) Daniels of Westminster, Colorado, and Eric Hendrickson (Scott Jarvis) of Broomfield, Colorado; grandchildren, Jacob “Cole,” Makenna and Adysen Ruppert, Hannah Daniels, and Rowan Hendrickson; sister, Cheyrl (Ron) Childers of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Kevin (Rene’) O’Rourke of Ogallala; numerous other family members and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Connie’s name to the L2 for Kids, with a mission to increase a child’s self-esteem and sense of well-being by providing new clothes and shoes to school-age children. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First Baptist Church with Darrell Drullinger officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
