Conrad, Joy Marie

Joy Marie Conrad was born on Oct. 12, 1927. Three brothers preceded her into the home of Earl and Georgia Curtis near Huston, Texas County, Missouri. A brother and two sisters were to follow. Joy married Edward S. Norman on March 25, 1946. Four children joined the home in the next seven years. The family moved multiple times and lived in much of the western part of the country. Ed died in 1987 and Joy ultimately made her home in North Platte. She married Lowell Conrad on Jan. 1, 1991. Joy was a member of North Platte Berean Church for many years. She spent the last three years of her life as a resident of Linden Estates and Linden Court in North Platte. She went into the presence of her Savior Jesus on March 22, 2020. Joy Marie Curtis Norman Conrad was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Georgia Curtis; newborn sister, Alta Mae Curtis; brothers, Earl Curtis Jr., Charles Curtis and George Curtis; her first husband, Edward Norman; her second husband, Lowell Conrad; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas Norman and Abigail VanCampen. Joy is survived by her daughter, Luana (Frank) VanCampen of Harvard; sons, Melford (Millie) Norman of Garden City, Kansas, Duane (Pauline) Norman of North Platte, and Royce (Cindy) Norman of Anthem, Arizona; grandchildren Todd, Nathan and Andrew VanCampen and Amy Gantz, Janelle Weitzenkamp, Jonathan Norman and Jaime Watson, Kyle and Ryan Norman, and Jennifer Zogleman; brother, Franklin (Norma) Curtis of Arvada, Colorado; sister, Mary Ann (Klenn) Wylie of Jackson, Mississippi; 25 great-grandchildren; other family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maranatha Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. A memorial for Joy will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, on a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
NDOT closes I-80, US 30 at North Platte
-
Omaha man who told police he was 'on the hunt' for children to sexually assault faces up to 190 years in prison
-
Local COVID-19 patient is Union Pacific employee
-
Greeley, Colorado, man arrested, charged in death of woman found in North Platte pond
-
Walmart will open stores 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Thursday
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.